In addition to Intel's work on IWD as the new Linux wireless daemon aiming to compete with WPA-Supplicant, another Linux networking project still being worked on by Intel's Open-Source Technology Center is ConnMan for as a Linux Internet/network connection daemon.
A few days back, ConnMan 1.37 was released as the first official update to the project in nearly one year. ConnMan 1.37 adds support for using gateways as time servers, support to select the default technology, support for address conflict detection (ACD), and support for IPv6 iptables management.
ConnMan 1.37 also has fixes around invalid gateway addresses, handling of updates to the default gateway, and DHCP servers that require the broadcast flag, among other work that has accumulated over the past 11 months.
ConnMan 1.37 is available from Kernel.org Git.
