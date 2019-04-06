ConnMan 1.37 Released As First Update In Almost One Year For Linux Network Connections
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 April 2019 at 05:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
In addition to Intel's work on IWD as the new Linux wireless daemon aiming to compete with WPA-Supplicant, another Linux networking project still being worked on by Intel's Open-Source Technology Center is ConnMan for as a Linux Internet/network connection daemon.

A few days back, ConnMan 1.37 was released as the first official update to the project in nearly one year. ConnMan 1.37 adds support for using gateways as time servers, support to select the default technology, support for address conflict detection (ACD), and support for IPv6 iptables management.

ConnMan 1.37 also has fixes around invalid gateway addresses, handling of updates to the default gateway, and DHCP servers that require the broadcast flag, among other work that has accumulated over the past 11 months.

ConnMan 1.37 is available from Kernel.org Git.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
GIMP 2.10.10 Released With Minor Features Added & Other Improvements
New WireGuard Snapshot Offers FreeBSD Fixes, Other Tweaks
PostgreSQL Adds GSSAPI Encryption Support
POCL 1.3 RC2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs
Blend2D Reaches Beta As High Performance 2D Vector Graphics Engine
JIT Is Approved For PHP 8 To Open Up Faster CPU Performance
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features