Compute Express Link 2.0 Specification Published
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 10 November 2020 at 09:09 AM EST. 2 Comments
STANDARDS --
Just a year after the Compute Express Link 1.0 and 1.1 interconnect specifications were published, CXL 2.0 is being announced this morning for this high-speed, data center minded specification built atop the PCI Express interface.

Compute Express Link continues to be backed by the likes of Intel, AMD, Dell EMC, Google, HPE, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and other major players. With today's update to this open industry standard interconnect there is support for switching, memory pooling, a standardized fabric manager specification, managed hot-plug support, link-level integrity and device encryption, and other additions while retaining backwards compatibility with CXL 1.0/1.1 standards.

Details on today's Compute Express Link 2.0 specification via the press release. The CXL 2.0 specification can be downloaded from ComputeExpressLink.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Begins Working On Android
OpenCL 3.0 Specification Released With New Khronos Open-Source OpenCL SDK
Microsoft + Oculus Shipping First Conformant OpenXR 1.0 Implementations
Monado Working On Positional Tracking Support Via Libsurvive To Further Open-Source AR/VR
OpenXR Conformance Tests Open-Sourced
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance