Just a year after the Compute Express Link 1.0 and 1.1 interconnect specifications were published, CXL 2.0 is being announced this morning for this high-speed, data center minded specification built atop the PCI Express interface.
Compute Express Link continues to be backed by the likes of Intel, AMD, Dell EMC, Google, HPE, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and other major players. With today's update to this open industry standard interconnect there is support for switching, memory pooling, a standardized fabric manager specification, managed hot-plug support, link-level integrity and device encryption, and other additions while retaining backwards compatibility with CXL 1.0/1.1 standards.
Details on today's Compute Express Link 2.0 specification via the press release. The CXL 2.0 specification can be downloaded from ComputeExpressLink.org.
