CompuLab Launching The Tensor-PC As A New IIOT Solution
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 May 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux-friendly folks at CompuLab are preparing to ship the Tensor-PC as their newest creation following their big successes with the likes of the Airtop 3 fan-less PC and incredibly small yet featureful Fitlet.

Tensor-PC is CompuLab's offering for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) space with having a modular design for mix-and-match components. The Tensor-PC allows for immense configurability over storage, power, connectivity, networking, and other extensions with "dozens of different modules" slated and more are on the way. Additionally, the modules are open-source for allowing custom modules.

The CompuLab Tensor-PC has four categories for different platforms up to 10 Watts, up to 30 Watts, up to 60 Watts, and for in excess of 100 Watts. The initial Tensor-PC model is based on an Intel 9th Gen Core/Xeon platform.

For those wanting to learn more about this new modular PC design suited for IIOT use-cases can see this CompuLab whitepaper with their current details and plans. Within a few months it looks like these devices will begin shipping and should be able to deliver our review and benchmarks at that time.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
Linux 5.8 Will Finally Be Able To Control ThinkPad Laptops With Dual Fans
Open-Source OpenXR Runtime Monado Seeing Better Performance, New Functionality
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 Brings Interoperability With USB4
Generic USB Display Driver Published For Linux - Allowing Nifty Possibilities With Raspberry Pi, Etc
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Linux Gaming, Qt Drama, New Hardware Kept Open-Source Enthusiasts Entertained This Month