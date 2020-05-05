CompuLab Launching The Tensor-PC As A New IIOT Solution

The Linux-friendly folks at CompuLab are preparing to ship the Tensor-PC as their newest creation following their big successes with the likes of the Airtop 3 fan-less PC and incredibly small yet featureful Fitlet.
Tensor-PC is CompuLab's offering for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) space with having a modular design for mix-and-match components. The Tensor-PC allows for immense configurability over storage, power, connectivity, networking, and other extensions with "dozens of different modules" slated and more are on the way. Additionally, the modules are open-source for allowing custom modules.
The CompuLab Tensor-PC has four categories for different platforms up to 10 Watts, up to 30 Watts, up to 60 Watts, and for in excess of 100 Watts. The initial Tensor-PC model is based on an Intel 9th Gen Core/Xeon platform.
For those wanting to learn more about this new modular PC design suited for IIOT use-cases can see this CompuLab whitepaper with their current details and plans. Within a few months it looks like these devices will begin shipping and should be able to deliver our review and benchmarks at that time.
