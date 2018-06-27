MintBox Mini 2 With Linux Mint 19 Ready To Ship

Announced back in March was the MintBox Mini 2 as a collaboration project by CompuLab and Linux Mint. That tiny Linux PC is now available for order given the imminent release of Linux Mint 19 "Tara".
The MintBox Mini 2 is manufactured by Israeli-based CompuLab and is another one of their award-winning, fanless computer designs. From earlier this year you can see our Compulab fitlet2 review for which the MBM2 is based.
The MintBox Mini 2 is baced by an Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake SoC, offers 4GB or 8GB of RAM (upgradeable to 16GB), M.2 SSD storage, ships with Linux Mint 19, and CompuLab backs the hardware with a five-year warranty.
Those wishing to learn more about the MintBox Mini 2 can do so at Fit-IoT.com/web.
