CompuLab Announces The Tiny Fitlet2 Linux PC, Powered By Intel Apollo Lake

The Linux-friendly folks at CompuLab have just announced their newest industrial-grade, fanless PC: the fitlet2.
The original Fitlet that we reviewed back in 2015 proved to be a tiny, passively-cooled, fanless Linux PC. That original Fitlet was making use of an AMD SoC while now with the Fitlet2 they opted for Intel's latest Apollo Lake hardware.
The Fitlet2 remains a very small device while being powered by the Atom x7-E3950 and can handle up to 16GB of RAM and storage of either eMMC or a 2.5-inch SSD. The Fitlet2 is being put out as a PC for demanding IoT use-cases, but certainly plenty of other practical applications too for having a low-power, well-built, Linux PC.
The Fitlet2 comes in at just 112 x 25 x 84 mm while using the all-metal die-cast housing we've come to love about the upgraded Fitlet. Certainly an interesting IoT/mini PC that comes with Linux Mint and Windows 10 IoT support and this device is backed by a five year warranty and expected for 15 years of availability.
The Atom x7-E3950 is a quad-core X-Series Atom that has a base clock of 1.6GHz and a turbo boost of 2.0GHz while also having onboard graphics. The power consumption of the Fitlet2 tops out at 15 Watts. Pricing on the barebones Fitlet2 starts out at $153 USD.
All the details on the Fitlet2 over at Fit-IoT.com. Hopefully we'll be able to run some benchmarks on this Apollo Lake Linux system in the near future.
