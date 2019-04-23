Airtop3 Manages A Passively-Cooled Core i9 9900K + Quadro RTX 4000
The folks at CompuLab have achieved another engineering masterpiece with a passively-cooled PC with an Intel Core i9 9900K processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics. Coming out of CompuLab, the PC is also Linux-friendly.

CompuLab today announced the Airtop3, the latest in their series of industrial-grade, excellently built fanless PCs. The CompuLab Airtop we benchmarked back in 2016 while showing its age now with the Core i7 5775C Broadwell processor is still running strong with its original design and even after what's been hundreds if not thousands of hours of benchmarking workloads still is running strong. Then again, that isn't too surprising as we continue to be improved by their build quality now after benchmarking their systems with Linux for the past decade.


The Airtop3 has been upgraded to support the latest Intel 8-core CPUs and NVIDIA graphics with the ability to dissipate up to 300 Watts while backing the design with a five-year warranty.


Such a PC doesn't come cheap with the Airtop3 pricing starting out at $999 USD for the Celeron model, but should you be interested in a completely fan-less high performance Linux PC with industrial reliability, head on over to Fit-IoT.com to learn more.
