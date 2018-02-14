Airtop2 Inferno Offers i7-7700K + GeForce GTX 1080 While Being Fanless
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 February 2018 at 09:39 AM EST. 4 Comments
Two years ago we reviewed the CompuLab Airtop as an interesting, industrial-grade, fanless PC that packed in high-end hardware of the time and worked out great initially and continues doing a phenomenal job at passively cooling the PC while running in our benchmark lab. CompuLab has now announced the Airtop2 and Airtop2 Inferno that is an even more impressive cooling feat.

The Airtop2 features the company's latest improvements to their natural airflow technology, remains committed to being an industrial-grade design, continues with a modular and upgradeable design, and is backed by a five year warranty.

The Airtop 2 is designed for an Intel Xeon E3-1275 v6 processor with optional NVIDIA Quadro P4000 graphics and up to 64GB of DDR4 and 2 x NVMe SSD + 4 x SATA SSD/HDDs... All while being passively cooled! Pricing on this fanless beast starts at $1335 USD.

CompuLab is also introducing a more enthusiast/gamer-oriented version, the Airtop2 Inferno, featuring a Core i7 7700K Kabylake CPU with high-end GeForce GTX 1080 graphics! The Inferno version can also handle up to 64GB of DDR4, 2 x NVMe and up to 4 x 2.5-inch HDD/SSDs. Coming from CompuLab, the hardware is Linux-friendly.

Those wishing to learn more about the Airtop2 can do so here. There is also the Airtop2 Inferno product page where for this model they mention now offering it via Kickstarter next week.
