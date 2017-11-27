AMD's GPUOpen team has announced the release of Compressonator 2.7, the newest version of their tools for dealing with compressed assets and for testing the impact of different compression techniques.
Compressonator 2.7 finally brings official Linux builds, with offering the SDK and command line utilities for Linux. The Compressonator GUI currently isn't offered on Linux.
Compressonator's GUI application now supports loading glTF 2.0 3D models and rendering them with Direct3D 12. But they are working on OpenGL and Vulkan support, so hopefully at that time we will then see the Linux support.
Compressonator 2.7 also has support now for viewing the difference between 3D models and other enhancements. More details at GPUOpen.com and via the project's GitHub repository.
