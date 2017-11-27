AMD/GPUOpen Compressonator 2.7 Brings Linux Builds, glTF 2.0 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 November 2017 at 04:33 PM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
AMD's GPUOpen team has announced the release of Compressonator 2.7, the newest version of their tools for dealing with compressed assets and for testing the impact of different compression techniques.

Compressonator 2.7 finally brings official Linux builds, with offering the SDK and command line utilities for Linux. The Compressonator GUI currently isn't offered on Linux.

Compressonator's GUI application now supports loading glTF 2.0 3D models and rendering them with Direct3D 12. But they are working on OpenGL and Vulkan support, so hopefully at that time we will then see the Linux support.

Compressonator 2.7 also has support now for viewing the difference between 3D models and other enhancements. More details at GPUOpen.com and via the project's GitHub repository.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
LLVM Picks Up 3DNow! Improvements In 2017
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 4.15
Ryzen/Threadripper Prices Have Been Dropping Ahead Of The Holidays
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMD Stoney Ridge Audio Supported By Linux 4.15
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem