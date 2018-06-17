A Complete Look At Spectre V1/V2/V4 & Meltdown

Canonical's Engineering Tech Lead, Gavin Guo, has passed along a big slide deck on a presentation he is preparing about the Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities.Gavin's presentation is mostly focused on Spectre V2 since that is vulnerable to attacking the host system from a guest VM, but the other vulnerabilities are also covered in his 77-page slide deck with great detail.He is preparing this presentation for the Beijing Linux Conference happening at the end of June and hosted by Linux Foundation Asia. But he figures many Phoronix readers would be interested in this content too so has relayed the slide deck for those interested in learning much more about the inside details on Spectre and Meltdown: