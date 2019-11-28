Compiz Sees New Update Ahead Of The Holidays - But It's Mainly Bug Fixing
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 November 2019 at 07:09 AM EST. 3 Comments
Over a decade ago all the Linux desktop rage was over the likes of Compiz, Beryl, Compiz Fusion, and the like... Ah the memories. But to much surprise, Compiz saw a new release today. Compiz 0.9.14.1 isn't the most exciting update, but the project is still alive.

Back in February marked the release of Compiz 0.9.14 as the first upstream release to the project in two years. Meanwhile today is a point release on top of that providing various fixes.


Compiz over Xgl back in the day.


Compiz 0.9.14.1 brings several bug fixes to the Compiz Config Settings Manager (CCSM), fixed a build failure with GCC 9, adds CCSM compatibility for Python 3.8, drops the MATE configuration (instead it should be shipped by the desktop themselves), and other fixes.


Tearing on the X.Org Linux desktop is still a problem for some to this day...


The brief Compiz 0.9.14.1 release announcement can be read on the largely inactive Compiz mailing list. The Compiz development itself continues to happen on Launchpad.

Meanwhile, another alternative/fork that is still somewhat seeing new development is Compiz Reloaded for those wanting some wobbly windows or other desktop bling to show off during the holidays.
