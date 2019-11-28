Compiz Sees New Update Ahead Of The Holidays - But It's Mainly Bug Fixing

Over a decade ago all the Linux desktop rage was over the likes of Compiz, Beryl, Compiz Fusion, and the like... Ah the memories. But to much surprise, Compiz saw a new release today. Compiz 0.9.14.1 isn't the most exciting update, but the project is still alive.Back in February marked the release of Compiz 0.9.14 as the first upstream release to the project in two years. Meanwhile today is a point release on top of that providing various fixes.



Compiz over Xgl back in the day.

Compiz 0.9.14.1 brings several bug fixes to the Compiz Config Settings Manager (CCSM), fixed a build failure with GCC 9, adds CCSM compatibility for Python 3.8, drops the MATE configuration (instead it should be shipped by the desktop themselves), and other fixes.



