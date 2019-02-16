While Ubuntu may no longer be using Compiz by default as the compositing window manager, the Compiz project is still alive as marked by today's Compiz 0.9.14.0 release.
Compiz 0.9.14.0 is the first release for the project in over two years and features the Compiz Config Settings Manager (CCSM) being ported to GTK3 and Python 3, restored the color filter plug-in, support for loading configuration data from multiple files, focus fixes for docks, fixes for building with the GCC 8 compiler, dropping the KDE4 support code, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements.
More details on this surprise update to Compiz can be found via today's release announcement. Compiz continues to be hosted on Launchpad.
