Collabora Working On VirGL OpenGL ES Improvements, OpenGL ES For QEMU

Elie Tournier, the former GSoC student developer who was working on soft FP64 support and then joined Collabora, has shared a status update on the consulting firm's work in the GPU virtualization space.
Recent strides include OpenGL ES support in QEMU that was merged at the end of April to complement the core context coverage, they are close to having the Virglrenderer be OpenGL ES 2.0 compliant, they are then working towards OpenGL ES 3.0 compliance for this renderer to provide 3D acceleration to guest VMs using a fully open-source stack. Besides working towards GLES 3.0, they are also going to be working on performance improvements and better debugging support for the "Virglrenderer" open-source GPU virtualization stack too. One of their apparent interests in this GPU virtualization work is in the name of greater security.
Those interested in GPU virtualization can read Collabora's status update via their blog.
