Collabora's Work On KMS_SWRAST For Android Graphics Fallback
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 August 2018 at 03:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Robert Foss at Collabora has recently been working on supporting the "kms_swrast" code under Android.

KMS_SWRAST is a Gallium component that supports utilizing DRM nodes for the memory allocation but for the actual OpenGL rendering still falls back to LLVMpipe (or Softpipe).

KMS_SWRAST has been around for a while but now is being worked on as a software fallback on the Android platform. Over the course of July, Robert sent out three rounds of patches for this Android kms_swrast support.

KMS_SWRAST doesn't do any actual GPU-based rendering but just deals with the DRM driver for memory allocations and then presenting the LLVMpipe/Softpipe-rendered image to the display.

If you are curious about it, Robert Foss has posted a very basic overview of the effort on the Collabora blog.
