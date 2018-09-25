Collabora Had Another Stellar Year For Open-Source Consulting
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 September 2018
The Collabora open-source consulting firm whose expertise spans from the Linux kernel to LibreOffice and X.Org had another successful year. The UK-based company last week reported their 2017 financial position last week providing a glimpse at the viability of open-source / free software consulting.

Collabora remains at around two dozen employees (23) and they ended 2017 with 2,778,094 £ (~$3.6 million USD) compared to 2,211,750 £ in 2016.

For some additional perspective, in 2015 they ended that year at just 1,355,316 £ or 1,730,246 £ for 2014... So they certainly had the best performance in 2017 of the past few years, but 2013 seems to have been their best year ever for this decade old company when they amassed 4,834,340 £.

For those curious and wanting to dig deeper into their books, the company's financial data is made public via the UK Companies House.
