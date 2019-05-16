Intel's Coffeelake OpenCL Performance Between Beignet & Their Modern NEO Driver

A few days back I posted a number of Intel OpenCL benchmarks between their former Beignet and new "NEO" Linux compute stacks that was done using a Skylake NUC for the Iris Pro 580 graphics. For those wondering how these two open-source Intel OpenCL implementations compare for the more common UHD Graphics 630, here are some benchmarks using an Intel Core i9 8700K "Coffeelake" processor.
With an Intel Core i7 8700K sporting UHD Graphics 630, I ran some benchmarks comparing the latest Git code of the now-deprecated Beignet OpenCL driver against the modern OpenCL NEO driver. These are complementary data points to last week's Iris Pro benchmarks. As outlined in that earlier article and is also the case for Coffeelake, Beignet only provides OpenCL 2.0 while the current NEO driver offers OpenCL 2.1 capabilities at present and is the default Intel Linux OpenCL implementation moving forward.
Like with the Skylake tests, Intel NEO is largely faster than the former Beignet driver:
If looking at the geometric mean of the benchmark results:
On the Core i7 8700K, the NEO implementation is about 44% faster than the Beignet driver, not to mention OpenCL 2.1 and other benefits now and moving forward.
See all the individual benchmark data over on OpenBenchmarking.org..
Add A Comment