Coffee Lake Support Finally Lands In Beignet OpenCL

Intel Coffee Lake CPUs began shipping in October and while their UHD Graphics are effectively re-branded Kabylake graphics, it's taken until today to get mainline support for Coffee Lake OpenCL support on Linux with Beignet.Back on 6 October I shared that Beignet would work on Coffee Lake if simply adding the new PCI IDs to the code given the graphics lineage to Kabylake. But sadly it's taken four months for this support to materialize in mainline Beignet, the open-source project implementing OpenCL 1.2~2.0 for Intel HD/UHD/Iris Graphics hardware. The commit indeed is very straight forward, "Little change is needed here because the graphics core is the same as Kaby Lake. Includes all PCI IDs currently supported by the kernel driver in the drm-intel tree (Coffee Lake S, H and U devices in GT 1, 2 and 3 configurations)."

There does seem to be less work going into Beignet OpenCL over the past half-year with only a handful of commits hitting mainline the past few months, but Intel hasn't commented on any shift in strategy for OpenCL Linux, etc. Anyhow, happy to finally have this Coffee Lake support for whenever Beignet v1.4.0 ends up getting released.