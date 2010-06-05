Codeplay Brings SYCL, Intel DPC++ To NVIDIA GPUs

Codeplay announced last year they were working on an open-source layer for running Intel's oneAPI and Data Parallel C++ on NVIDIA GPUs and as part of that supporting Khronos' SYCL on NVIDIA hardware. Today they revealed more details on this achievement and new software layer.
Codeplay announced today their experimental code for SYCL on NVIDIA GPUs without having to go through OpenCL. Instead, they are going through LLVM and generating the NVPTX to run on the NVIDIA binary GPU drivers.
Their new project is living as SYCL-for-CUDA as a CUDA back-end for LLVM SYCL. Ultimately though Codeplay is hoping Intel will pull their forked code upstream into the Intel LLVM compiler code so there can be this NVIDIA GPU support upstream.
More details on this experimental open-source SYCL support for NVIDIA GPUs and getting Intel's DPC++ running can be found via this Codeplay blog post.
Add A Comment