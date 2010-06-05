Codeplay Brings SYCL, Intel DPC++ To NVIDIA GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 3 February 2020 at 10:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Codeplay announced last year they were working on an open-source layer for running Intel's oneAPI and Data Parallel C++ on NVIDIA GPUs and as part of that supporting Khronos' SYCL on NVIDIA hardware. Today they revealed more details on this achievement and new software layer.

Codeplay announced today their experimental code for SYCL on NVIDIA GPUs without having to go through OpenCL. Instead, they are going through LLVM and generating the NVPTX to run on the NVIDIA binary GPU drivers.

Their new project is living as SYCL-for-CUDA as a CUDA back-end for LLVM SYCL. Ultimately though Codeplay is hoping Intel will pull their forked code upstream into the Intel LLVM compiler code so there can be this NVIDIA GPU support upstream.

More details on this experimental open-source SYCL support for NVIDIA GPUs and getting Intel's DPC++ running can be found via this Codeplay blog post.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 440.59 Linux Driver Brings DP MST Audio, PRIME Sync For Linux 5.4+
NVIDIA Retiring Their Pre-Fermi "340 Series" Legacy Linux Graphics Driver
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Nsight Graphics 2020.1 Released With Profiling For Vulkan+OpenGL Interop
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
NVIDIA's Open-Source PhysX SDK Nearing 5.0 Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
Linux 5.5 Released With Many Hardware Support Improvements
Valve's ACO Helps The Radeon RX 5600 XT Compete With NVIDIA's RTX 2060