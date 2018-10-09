AMD CodeXL 2.6 Advances GPU Profiling, Static Analysis & GPU Debugging
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 October 2018 at 05:42 PM EDT.
AMD's GPUOpen group today released CodeXL 2.6 as the newest version of their GPU developer suite.

The CodeXL cross-platform open-source developer tool is a bit different with CodeXL 2.6 as they have punted some functionality off to different utilities. They have dropped CPU/Power profiling and instead recommend developers use the AMD uProf/microprof tool, graphics frame analysis for D3D12/Vulkan can instead use RenderDoc or Radeon GPU Profiler, etc.

But what is found within CodeXL 2.6 for GPU developers are the GPU profiling features, static analysis features, and GPU debugging features.

More details on GPUOpen's CodeXL 2.6 for Windows/Linux game/application developers can learn more via today's announcement.
