CodeWeavers Reflects On The Wild Year Since Valve Introduced Steam Play / Proton

This week marks one year since Valve rolled out their Proton beta for Steam Play to allow Windows games to gracefully run on Linux via this Wine downstream catered for Steam Linux gaming. It's been crazy since then with all of Valve's continued work on open-source graphics drivers, adding the likes of FAudio and D9VK to Proton, continuing to fund DXVK development for faster Direct3D-over-Vulkan, and many other infrastructure improvements and more to allow more Windows games to run on Linux and to do so well and speedy.
CodeWeavers, who has been working under contract/sponsorship from Valve, has put out a blog post to commemorate the year of Proton. CodeWeavers' highlights for the past year of Proton work includes:
- Four major Wine version upgrades.
- Extensive improvements to window management quirks, including contributing fixes and bug reports to the window managers themselves. Think alt-tab, window movement, fullscreen switching, mouse and keyboard focus, and so on.
- A ton of work on improving gamepad support, including input mappings and rumble support.
- Continued tracking the latest Steamworks and OpenVR SDK releases.
- Implemented a VM-based build system to allow users to make custom Proton builds more easily.
- Supported the development of and integrated FAudio, an open-source XAudio2 implementation, to improve our audio support for newer games.
- Began shipping wine-mono, our open-source replacement for Microsoft .NET, and have continued to make improvements to it.
- Tons of work to support non-English locales and languages.
Read their post in full at CodeWeavers.com.
Add A Comment