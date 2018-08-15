CodeWeavers Joins The Khronos Group Along With IKEA
In addition to the many technical accomplishments of Khronos this week at SIGGRAPH 2018, they were also celebrating the milestone of crossing 140 members to this industry standards group.

The Khronos Group membership count has largely stayed about the same in recent years as while they get new members, it's largely been through acquisitions within the industry that their headcount hasn't grown too much. But recently they welcomed several new members to this standards group developing Vulkan, OpenCL, OpenGL, OpenXR, SPIR-V, etc.

Following Magic Leap joining Khronos, other recent members include Fraunhofer, DisplayLink, and even... IKEA. IKEA Communications is now part of Khronos.


Another name most Phoronix readers should find familiar that's now part of Khronos is CodeWeavers. Yep, the Wine-makers at CodeWeavers are onboard. This shouldn't be too surprising but in fact just surprising it took them so many years before joining. But the timing makes sense now that CodeWeavers is developing VKD3D that maps Direct3D 12 to Vulkan and also employing this approach on macOS as well via the MoltenVK project. CodeWeavers also remains involved obviously with Wine's D3D to OpenGL work, etc. So it's great to see CodeWeavers now a member of The Khronos Group.

Those curious about the Khronos members or the requirements for joining this organization, details can be found at Khronos.org.
