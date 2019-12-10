CrossOver 19.0 Released - Ending Out 2019 With Better Microsoft Office Support On Linux
CodeWeavers has announced the availability of CrossOver 19 for their Wine-based software for running Windows programs/applications/games on macOS and Linux.

CrossOver 19.0 entered beta last month with the headlining feature being initial support for macOS Catalina, including going to great lengths for supporting 32-bit Windows programs on Catalina even with Apple phasing out their 32-bit software support.

For Linux users, CrossOver 19.0 has better handling of Microsoft Office and other improvements but not as prominent as the Apple macOS improvements.

More details on CrossOver 19 via CodeWeavers.com.

Meanwhile for upstream Wine it's entering the Wine 5.0 code freeze later this week.
