CodeWeavers Planning For A Busy 2022 With VKD3D D3D12 For CrossOver
22 December 2021
While the VKD3D-Proton fork has been very active and running an increasing number of Direct3D 12 Windows games well as part of Valve's Steam Play, CodeWeavers and the upstream Wine community does continue working on VKD3D. CodeWeavers is planning to make big improvements to VKD3D in 2022 to offer better DirectX 12 support with their commercial CrossOver software for Linux and macOS.

CodeWeavers says DirectX 12 support is "a top priority" for them in the next calendar year. CodeWeavers is planning to have DirectX 12 on Linux in good shape for CrossOver 22.

Complicating their D3D12 support efforts is supporting Direct3D 12 on macOS, which will take longer. Due to obstacles in mapping D3D12 to Apple's Metal API either directly or via a project like MoltenVK for going through Vulkan is rather complicated. CodeWeavers isn't planning to have the VKD3D macOS support in good shape until at least CrossOver 23. Issues around tessellation shaders, virtual addressing, and other factors complicate the support.

More details on the CrossOver plans for DirectX 12 in 2022 can be found via the CodeWeavers blog.
