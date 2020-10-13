CodeWeavers Announces Rebrand With PortJump + ExecMode
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 October 2020 at 01:38 PM EDT. 11 Comments
CodeWeavers as the main contributor to the Wine code-base and employing many of the key developers thanks to the development of their Linux and macOS CrossOver software is working on a rebrand and promotion of their consulting services.

The two branded services being announced today are PortJump and ExecMode.

PortJump is CodeWeavers' Wine/CrossOver-based offering to help Windows software vendors bring their programs to macOS, Linux, and/or Chrome OS without the expensive and time consuming porting process with code changes.

ExecMode is CodeWeavers' branded consulting service in helping software vendors target macOS/Linux/ChromeOS. CodeWeavers for years has been engaging on consulting for different firms like Valve while now ExecMode is their branded effort.

"CodeWeavers’ core mission is to support people using Windows technology without Windows by sustaining and improving the Wine project.," as noted in today's press release with more details on their new branding and PortJump and ExecMode offerings.
