CodeWeavers Is Hiring Another Graphics Developer To Help With Wine D3D / Steam Play
13 November 2019
CodeWeavers is looking to hire another developer to work on Wine's graphics stack and in particular the WineD3D code while having an emphasis that it's part of Valve's Steam Play (Proton) efforts.

CodeWeavers' new job post lays out all of the exciting elements of the job, "Recently we partnered with [Valve] Software to integrate Wine into the Steam for Linux client as a part of the Steam Play (Proton) initiative. This along with many other clients in the video game industry has increased our demand for developers with strong graphics development experience. You would be would be working on Wine's Direct3D implementation—covering everything from early DirectDraw up until modern Direct3D 12, as well as other graphics APIs like Wine's Vulkan, OpenGL and Direct2D implementations. Underlying API includes Vulkan and OpenGL on both Linux and macOS across different hardware configurations. There may be some compiler work on vkd3d-shader and/or d3dcompiler."

Qualified candidates would already be skilled at C programming and experienced with OpenGL / DirectX / Vulkan / Metal as well as being experienced in debugging. Those interested can learn more via LinkedIn jobs.

It's great to see CodeWeavers continuing to invest in the Wine graphics code thanks to their contract with Valve. With more contributions recently going into VKD3D, the state of Direct3D 12 over Vulkan for Wine / Proton should be good as we move further into 2020. Exciting times ahead.
