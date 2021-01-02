Mesa's Clover OpenCL Adds Support For Loading SPIR-V IL Programs

The latest OpenCL "Clover" work to land in Mesa 21.0 is support for the cl_khr_il_program extension.
This one year old merge request was merged on New Year's Day. The work by Pierre Moreau is support for the cl_khr_il_program extension functionality that since has been merged into OpenCL core. This is about supporting OpenCL kernels as intermediate language (SPIR/SPIR-V IL) rather than OpenCL C code. The merge request has support for the original extension as well as the extra IL program functionality since landing into core with OpenCL 2.1.
More details via the now honored MR.
It will be quite interesting to see how useful Mesa's OpenCL "Clover" Gallium3D state tracker becomes in 2021 thanks to the work of Red Hat and others focusing on the Nouveau support and more. There is still pending work as well for OpenCL 3.0 with Clover.
