Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 Released For Intel-Backed, Rust-Written Linux/Windows VMM

Cloud Hypervisor as what started out as an Intel open-source project and now lives under the Linux Foundation umbrella as a virtual machine monitor (VMM) for use with Linux KVM and Windows MSHV is out with a new feature release.Cloud Hypervisor continues to be developed not only by Intel engineers but also ongoing contributions from Microsoft and Arm, among other organizations. The Rust-written VMM remains focused on running modern cloud workloads and limits it scope to modern hardware platforms and features.With Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 there is now support for creating a virtual machine from a JSON configuration file and support for booting/deleting the VM from the VMM via ch-remote improvements. Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 also adds VM coredump support for extracting the memory of the guest VM for debugging purposes with the crash utility. Plus Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 has a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the open-source Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 via GitHub