Intel-Led Cloud-Hypervisor 24 Released For Rust-Written VMM
Cloud-Hypervisor as the open-source, Rust-based virtual machine monitor with a focus on security is out with its latest feature release. Cloud-Hypervisor started as one of many Intel open-source projects that last year shifted to under the Linux Foundation umbrella but still sees contributions from Intel as well as other industry leaders like Microsoft and Arm. Cloud-Hypervisor 24.0 is the newest version of this Rust VMM

Cloud-Hypervisor 24.0 introduces a bypass mode for VirtIO-IOMMU for dealing with booting a VM with guest software that doesn't support VirtIO-IOMMU but still needs to access the device. Cloud-Hypervisor 24.0 also has work on ensuring identifier uniqueness, sparse mmap support for VFIO and VFIO-user devices, support to load the kernel asynchronously, and support for exposing a platform serial number via SMBIOS to guests.

Cloud-Hypervisor 24.0 also has fixes around loading RAW firmware, addressing possible mmap leaks from VFIO/vfio-user MMIO regions, and more.


Downloads and more details on Cloud-Hypervisor 24.0 via GitHub. Intel engineers continued contributing heavily to this release along with multiple engineers from Microsoft and other parties.
