Cloud-Hypervisor 23.0 Released With Support For Intel AMX

Cloud-Hypervisor is the Rust-written, KVM-leveraging VMM started by Intel that is now developed under the Linux Foundation umbrella with Arm, Microsoft, and others also contributing to this project focused on cloud virtualization needs. Cloud-Hypervisor 23.0 is out today with the latest features for this increasingly capable open-source virtual machine monitor.

Cloud-Hypervisor 23.0 introduces support for vDPA devices, officially adds support for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, improved memory map handling on AArch64, and adds Intel AMX support. The Cloud-Hypervisor now supports exposing Intel's Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) for guests when the "amx" option is enabled at build-time and also enabling the AMX instructions to be exposed to guests using the "--cpu features=amx" flag at run-time. Intel engineers have been busy plumbing AMX support ahead of Intel Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors shipping in mass later this year.

Cloud-Hypervisor 23.0 is rounded out by having a number of bug fixes and other improvements with the many contributions from Intel, Arm, Kubesphere, Microsoft, and ZTE making up this particular release.

Downloads and more details on Cloud-Hypervisor 23.0 via GitHub.
