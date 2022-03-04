Cloud-Hypervisor 22.0 Released With New Features For This Open-Source VMM

The Rust-based Cloud-Hypervisor that started out as an open-source VMM at Intel for cloud workloads and now developed under the Linux Foundation is out with a new feature release.
Cloud-Hypervisor has been enjoying much success as a modern, cloud and security focused VMM that in turn leverages Linux's KVM hypervisor. Microsoft, Arm, and others have joined Intel's contributions to the project and it's been maturing quite nicely.
Thursday's release of Cloud-Hypervisor 22.0 introduces GDB debug stub support, VirtIO-IOMMU backed segments support, VirtIO-Balloon free page reporting, support for direct kernel booting with Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX), PMU support on AArch64, and a wide array of bug fixes and other enhancements.
More details on Cloud-Hypervisor 22.0 via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment