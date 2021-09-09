Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support
The Intel-led open-source Cloud-Hypervisor project building off Linux's KVM (and also supporting Microsoft MSHV) and being cloud-focused and leveraging the Rust programming language for greater security is out with its newest major release.

Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 was christened today as the newest version of this open-source Rust-based VMM. While originally x86_64 focused given Intel leading the project, in recent times there has been a lot of 64-bit ARM (AArch64) work contributed by Arm and other stakeholders. With Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 there is now AArch64 support for VirtIO-MEM, CPU topology support, and power button support. Live migration support for AArch64 should also now be working.

Similarly, while started as a Linux-focused hypervisor on KVM, Microsoft has also been contributing work for their MSHV/Hyper-V support and Windows capabilities to Cloud-Hypervisor. With Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 there is now live migration support under MSHV along with device pass-through support.

Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 also has experimental user device support via VFIO-USER, migration support for VHOST-USER devices, VHDX disk image support, and a variety of fixes.

More details on the big Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 release via GitHub.
