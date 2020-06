Cloud-Hypervisor as the Intel-backed Rust-based VMM built on top of Linux's KVM now has experimental 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support.Cloud-Hypervisor 0.8 was released on Thursday and brings with it experimental snapshot/restore support for being able to pause VMs for offline migration and the like, experimental support for running on 64-bit ARM platforms, 5-level paging support in guests, VirtIO device interrupt suppression, vhost_user_fs improvements, and many bug fixes.Some of the bug fixes in Cloud-Hypervisor 0.8 include some overdue usability improvements like being able to delete VMs that have not yet been booted and being able to shutdown VMs that have been paused.More details on Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 0.8 release via GitHub