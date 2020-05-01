Intel's server software team continues working on Cloud-Hypervisor as a Rust-written hypervisor for modern Linux VMs. Cloud-Hypervisor has been picking up a lot of features and out today is another pre-1.0 feature release.
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.7 adds greater hot-plug capabilities with now being able to handle block, network, persistent memory, VirtIO-FS, and Vsock hot-plugging.
Cloud-Hypervisor also now supports using alternative C libraries (libc), namely Musl libc is now supported. The v0.7 release additionally adds multi-threaded, multi-queued vhost-user back-ends, initramfs support via a new option, seccomp sandboxing, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support, and many other additions.
More details on the big Cloud-Hypervisor 0.7 release from Intel via GitHub.
