Intel Cloud Hypervisor 0.6 Released With VFIO Device Hotplug, I/O Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 March 2020 at 05:57 PM EDT.
Intel's open-source team responsible for their Rust-based cloud hypervisor today issued a big feature update.

Cloud Hypervisor 0.6 is the new version of this Rust-based VMM built on top of Linux's KVM for running modern cloud workloads.

The big improvements with Cloud Hypervisor 0.6 include:

- The ability to hot (un)plug directly assigned VFIO-based devices for an already running guest. This now puts the Cloud Hypervisor at completion for fully handling Kata Containers workloads.

- Better support for VirtIO-FS, support for DAX, parallel processing of multiple requests, and other shared file-system improvements.

- A better para-virtualized I/O user experience for running guest I/O in separate execution contexts.

- Various command-line improvements.

- Support for the PVH ABI booting.

More details on today's v0.6 feature release via Cloud-Hypervisor on GitHub.
