Intel's open-source team responsible for their Rust-based cloud hypervisor today issued a big feature update.
Cloud Hypervisor 0.6 is the new version of this Rust-based VMM built on top of Linux's KVM for running modern cloud workloads.
The big improvements with Cloud Hypervisor 0.6 include:
- The ability to hot (un)plug directly assigned VFIO-based devices for an already running guest. This now puts the Cloud Hypervisor at completion for fully handling Kata Containers workloads.
- Better support for VirtIO-FS, support for DAX, parallel processing of multiple requests, and other shared file-system improvements.
- A better para-virtualized I/O user experience for running guest I/O in separate execution contexts.
- Various command-line improvements.
- Support for the PVH ABI booting.
More details on today's v0.6 feature release via Cloud-Hypervisor on GitHub.
