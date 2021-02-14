Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor that is the Rust-based virtualization hypervisor focused for cloud environments is out with its newest open-source release.
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 released this week as the newest version of the Intel-led open-source hypervisor that has also the involvement of other key organizations. With this v0.13 update there is broader VFIO device support, which most significantly now means that NVIDIA graphics cards are supported in conjunction with their proprietary graphics driver. The VFIO device support improvement is for devices not supporting MSI/MSI-X but relying on INTx interrupts as is the case with NVIDIA.
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 also has better support for huge pages, MACvTAP support, VHD disk image support in addition to raw and QCOW2 disk images, improved VirtIO device threading, and a cleaner shutdown process.
All in the Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 release is quite a big feature update to this Rust-based hypervisor. More details and downloads on the Intel open-source project via GitHub.
