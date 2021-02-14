Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 Brings Support For NVIDIA GPUs With Proprietary Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 February 2021 at 03:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor that is the Rust-based virtualization hypervisor focused for cloud environments is out with its newest open-source release.

Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 released this week as the newest version of the Intel-led open-source hypervisor that has also the involvement of other key organizations. With this v0.13 update there is broader VFIO device support, which most significantly now means that NVIDIA graphics cards are supported in conjunction with their proprietary graphics driver. The VFIO device support improvement is for devices not supporting MSI/MSI-X but relying on INTx interrupts as is the case with NVIDIA.

Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 also has better support for huge pages, MACvTAP support, VHD disk image support in addition to raw and QCOW2 disk images, improved VirtIO device threading, and a cleaner shutdown process.

All in the Cloud-Hypervisor 0.13 release is quite a big feature update to this Rust-based hypervisor. More details and downloads on the Intel open-source project via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
OSPRay Studio 0.6 Released For Intel's Open-Source Interactive Ray-Tracing Visualizer
Intel Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 Support For Linux Inches Closer To Mainline
Intel "Protected Xe Path" Code Updated For Hardware-Protected GPU Sessions
Linux 5.12 To Move Ahead In Phasing Out Support For Outdated Intel MIDs
Intel On Their 11th Gen H35 Processors: "Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance"
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark