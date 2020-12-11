The Intel-led, KVM-based, Rust-written Cloud-Hypervisor 0.12 released with continued contributions coming in from Microsoft and Arm.
Cloud-Hypervisor building atop KVM and Rust-VMM while catering to cloud workloads continues making interesting progress with several other hardware and software organizations engaging on this performance-minded, security-focused, thin hypervisor. Cloud-Hypervisor in 2020 has seen Kata Containers support, VFIO device hot-plugging, ARM64 support introduced, IO_uring storage support, other I/O improvements, and initial bring-up around Windows guest support.
For ending out the year, Cloud-Hypervisor 0.12 is now available. Cloud-Hypervisor 0.12 comes with better support with the Watchdog option now being fully supported and the ability to reboot the VM from within the guest. Version 0.12 also moves the vhost-user-fs code into its own repository, improves its information API, and has other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the open-source Cloud-Hypervisor's latest release via GitHub.
