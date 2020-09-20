Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Making Progress On Booting Windows

The Cloud-Hypervisor project that is led by Intel open-source folks for providing a cloud-focused hypervisor written in the Rust programming language is out with a new feature release.
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.10 was issued on Friday and this Rust-VMM based project now supports multiple descriptors with VirtIO-Block, memory zone support for finer grained control of memory allocations for the guest, sandboxing improvements with SECCOMP filters, preliminary KVM HyperV emulation control support, and a number of bug fixes.
The work being done on the KVM HyperV emulation control support is important as with the new option they make progress on being able to boot Microsoft Windows without adding extra emulated devices. In the Cloud-Hypervisor effort so far it's been principally focused on Linux x86_64 guest support, but now Windows is of growing interest. This actually jives with the other recent report of Microsoft has begun internally using Cloud-Hypervisor to some extent.
While Intel has been leading the Cloud-Hypervisor effort, engineers from the likes of Microsoft and Arm have been joining in on this effort. More details on the v0.10 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment