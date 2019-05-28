Intel Is Hosting A Clear Linux Event Tomorrow In The Bay Area
28 May 2019
If you have been curious about Intel's Clear Linux distribution given its stellar performance, usability improvements now with its new desktop installer and forming of the Clear Linux Developer Edition, and growing industry adoption, tomorrow they are hosting a public event in Santa Clara, California.

This month the Intel open-source crew kicked off their Clear Linux road-show with a meet-up event in Portland while tomorrow they are making the stop down to California for those in the Bay area wanting to learn more about this open-source OS.

Tomorrow starting at 3PM they will be running "Clear Linux OS - an Introduction and Beyond" from Intel's Santa Clara campus (Intel SC12 building) and running until 9PM.

Additional details for those in the area can be found at Meetup.com.


For those interested in learning more but unable to make the event, slides from their recent Portland meet-up are being uploaded and some session recordings. There are the introduction slides and architecture overview.
