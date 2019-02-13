How Clear Linux Optimizes Python For Greater Performance

Clear Linux's leading performance isn't limited to just C/C++ applications but also scripting languages like PHP, R, and Python have seen great speed-ups too. In a new blog post, one of Intel's developers outlines some of their performance tweaks to Python for delivering greater performance.
Last April, Victor Rodriguez Bahena of the Intel Open-Source Technology Center and longtime Clear Linux developer began shedding more light on their "magic" performance work for the distribution's out-of-the-box performance. Finally this week the second post in that series is out as he details the optimizations made to their Python implementation.
For boosting the Python performance, they use patches for Intel AVX (including an AVX-512 version for capable CPUs) to the distutils and math libraries, optimized compiler flags for CPython, support for dynamic loading of extension modules based on the CPU platform in use, and also profile guided optimizations.
Those wanting to learn more can do read all about it on the ClearLinux.org blog.
