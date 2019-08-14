Clear Linux Rolls Out Revamped Documentation
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 14 August 2019 at 05:12 PM EDT.
While Arch Linux remains the gold standard for quality Linux documentation, Intel's Clear Linux has rolled out a new documentation web-site to assist new/existing users in making use of this performance-optimized and security-oriented Linux operating system.

Clear Linux has redone their trove of documentation in a Read-The-Docs theme, support for easy editing and additions via GitHub, mobile-friendly reading, and other improvements.

Details on the Clear Linux documentation changes can be found via this blog post. Their new documentation site is hosted under docs.01.org.
