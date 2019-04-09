Clear Linux Preparing The LLVM 8 Switch, Including For Graphics/Compute Runtimes
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 9 April 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux distribution is preparing to be one of the first distributions relying upon LLVM 8 (and Clang 8) out-of-the-box as the latest major release for this widely-used compiler stack.

Intel developer Thiago Macieira provided a notice on Monday that they are preparing to land LLVM 8 and related changes into Clear Linux over the next few days. Besides switching to LLVM/Clang 8 and making adjustments to packages depending upon them, this landing also includes switching of Intel's OpenCL Runtime, Graphics Compiler, and Compute Runtime over to using LLVM 8 -- and where necessary upgrading those packages. While Intel's Mesa drivers do not depend directly on LLVM, their OpenCL NEO driver stack and other newer initiatives do rely directly upon LLVM.

More details in this heads up. Once everything is landed, I'll look through some performance tests for any interesting changes. We have run extensive benchmarks already looking at the C/C++ performance with LLVM Clang 8.0, but less so in seeing any changes out of the different components like OpenCL NEO depending upon LLVM.

LLVM 8.0 was released back on 20 March with many features and improvements for this liberally licensed compiler stack but understandably most distributions are not quick in switching to new versions of compilers.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Intel's Clear Linux Already Forging Plans To Land GCC 9 & LLVM 8
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
How Clear Linux Optimizes Python For Greater Performance
Clear Linux Outlines How You Can Build Your Own Linux Distro In 10 Minutes
Linux Steam Integration 0.7.3 Released With Annoyance Fixes
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel