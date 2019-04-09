Clear Linux Preparing The LLVM 8 Switch, Including For Graphics/Compute Runtimes

Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux distribution is preparing to be one of the first distributions relying upon LLVM 8 (and Clang 8) out-of-the-box as the latest major release for this widely-used compiler stack.
Intel developer Thiago Macieira provided a notice on Monday that they are preparing to land LLVM 8 and related changes into Clear Linux over the next few days. Besides switching to LLVM/Clang 8 and making adjustments to packages depending upon them, this landing also includes switching of Intel's OpenCL Runtime, Graphics Compiler, and Compute Runtime over to using LLVM 8 -- and where necessary upgrading those packages. While Intel's Mesa drivers do not depend directly on LLVM, their OpenCL NEO driver stack and other newer initiatives do rely directly upon LLVM.
More details in this heads up. Once everything is landed, I'll look through some performance tests for any interesting changes. We have run extensive benchmarks already looking at the C/C++ performance with LLVM Clang 8.0, but less so in seeing any changes out of the different components like OpenCL NEO depending upon LLVM.
LLVM 8.0 was released back on 20 March with many features and improvements for this liberally licensed compiler stack but understandably most distributions are not quick in switching to new versions of compilers.
