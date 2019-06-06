Benchmarks Of The Various Kernel Flavors Of Clear Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 6 June 2019 at 07:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
CLEAR LINUX --
Last month Clear Linux rolled out new kernel options as bundles for those wanting to run a mainline/vanilla kernel build on this Intel open-source distribution without their extra patches applied as well as other options. Here are some benchmarks of those different kernel flavors available to Clear Linux users.

At the end of May I carried out some Clear Linux benchmarks of the different kernel bundles. The kernel results didn't end up being all that interesting and since then they switched over to Linux 5.1, but here's that data for those interested.


For those wondering what extra patches Clear Linux is currently carrying against their default kernel build, that list of work can be found via this GitHub repository. These patches include power management improvements, EXT4 tweaks, changes to the initialization/start-up to help with boot time, adding of WireGuard to their kernel, security patches, and other fixes/tweaks. Ultimately some of the work ends back into the upstream Linux kernel where relevant but some of the tweaks do not where it may not be appropriate or could risk regressing some users.

I ran benchmarks on the default/native kernel (5.0.18 at the time), kernel-pk that is using its iot-lts2018 kernel, the kernel-mainline-vanilla, kernel-native-current, and kernel-lts options.

In some cases, the older Linux 4.19 kernel was performing ahead of the newer 5.0~5.1 kernel options.


Granted in other cases the 2018 LTS kernel was the outlier on the slow end.

But overall not a whole lot of performance differences across dozens of tests.


Those wanting to look at all of the data in full can do so via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users
Intel Is Hosting A Clear Linux Event Tomorrow In The Bay Area
Clear Linux Is Beginning To Make Strides In The Industry From Alibaba To MontaVista
Clear Linux Preparing New Kernel Options
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
Clear Linux Achieved Even More Performance Improvements During April
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May