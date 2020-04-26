Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 26 April 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
With the somewhat surprising announcement this week that Intel's Clear Linux platform would be divesting from the desktop and focusing on server and cloud workloads, the first visible changes on the desktop side are expected next week.

Clear Linux is preparing to transition to the recently released GNOME 3.36. As part of that transition is when they will be dropping their default desktop customizations. Clear Linux will still be providing a vanilla GNOME default desktop for those that want Clear's desktop experience, but it will follow a "vanilla" GNOME configuration.

The current Clear Linux customizations include making use of the Paper icon theme, Materia-Compact GTK theme, Materia Compact shell theme, various extensions and settings being modified, and other knobs tuned. These changes can be found via this forum thread.

Those changes are now spun into a desktop-assets-extra bundle that will be deprecated with their move to GNOME 3.36. More details on this shift back to a vanilla/default GNOME experience can be found via this mailing list thread.

Clear Linux also announced this week changes to their Microsoft Azure cloud image offerings.
