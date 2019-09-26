For those that had been interested in GNOME 3.34 for Intel's Clear Linux when running their developer-focused, performance-optimized desktop those packages have now landed.
With the newest builds of Clear Linux (Build 31130), the desktop components have been upgraded to the GNOME 3.34 series. I did the upgrade already on my main production system and with its swupd bundles the process was effortless and smooth without any issues to note so far.
With Ubuntu 19.10 nearing release, I'll also be engaging in a Clear Linux / Ubuntu multi-desktop performance comparison for looking at the GNOME 3.34 desktop performance compared to the other alternatives.
