Clear Linux Making Progress With Encrypted Installations

Intel's Clear Linux distribution is making progress on their new installer, including the ability to (finally) carry out encrypted installations.
One of the features I've personally been looking forward to is the official support for encrypted installations with Clear Linux. While many don't view it as a particular desktop distribution, it does have all of the packages I personally need for my main production system. So I've been wanting to see how well it could work out as my main desktop OS and to chronicle that experience. Having official support for encrypted installations has been one of the last blockers for my requirements. You can currently setup Clear on an encrypted installation manually, but for simplicity and wanting to keep to the "official" installation routes, I've been waiting for them to officially support encrypted installs... Especially in this day and age, anyone installing a desktop Linux distribution particularly on a mobile/laptop/ultrabook should really be doing a full-disk encryption.
Judging by the latest packaging patches on their clr-dev list, they are prepping the bundles (packages) around booting from an encrypted root file-system and enabling encryption from the installer. Separate from that bundle work has been their actual work on the new and more featureful installer code. I'll be giving a whirl soon.
For those wondering about the bundles/packages available to Clear, they are outlined here or via GitHub. It seems to be a common misconception that they don't have many desktop packages when that is incorrect and have been complementing their GNOME packages with all of the latest KDE goods and quickly adding new packages per user requests.
