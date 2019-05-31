Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 1 June 2019 at 06:31 PM EDT.
CLEAR LINUX
Most Linux distributions allow unfettered access to dmesg for seeing the kernel log outputs, but seeing as kernel addresses can be dumped to this output and could be exploited by bad actors, Clear Linux is joining the select few Linux distributions so far blocking non-root users from seeing this output mostly used for debugging purposes.

Back in April I wrote about their plans for blocking dmesg access via the Linux kernel's CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT Kconfig build time switch. After evaluating the plan, they indeed are going ahead with it where only root/sudo users will be able to see the dmesg output. This also impacts container users as well as there even if you are the root user in a container you will now no longer be able to see the kernel logs of the host.


We'll see if other Linux distributions jump on board with restricting dmesg access to help kernel memory addresses from potentially being exposed.

More details on Clear Linux's enabling of SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT can be found via this mailing list post.
