Clear Linux Achieved Even More Performance Improvements During April
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 2 May 2019 at 09:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
While Clear Linux has been outperforming other Linux distributions the past several years, it's a never ending job for them of continuing to lead the way in squeezing more performance out of x86_64 hardware on Linux. During the month of April, some more performance improvements were achieved though also a few regressions appeared to have slipped into their builds.

Looking at several of the Clear Linux systems benchmarking the OS daily in our benchmark lab for keeping track of their performance optimizations, April was another exciting month in the Clear space. April didn't bring as many exciting updates as March when they quickly rolled out the Linux 5.0 kernel and GNOME Shell 3.32.0. But April did see continued Linux 5.0 point releases and kernel tweaking, GNOME 3.32.1, and one big upgrade was switching already from GCC 8.3.1 to GCC 9.0.1. Similar to Fedora 30, Clear Linux has already switched to GCC9 using a near-final snapshot of what should be christened as GCC 9.1.0 as soon as Friday.

On various Intel systems in the benchmark lab, there were several performance improvements to find when comparing the rolling-release Clear Linux from the start of April now to the start of May. All benchmarks, of course, via the Phoronix Test Suite.

The Sockperf benchmark for localhost Socket API tests saw better performance across the board with the latest state of Clear Linux.

The Golang HTTP performance also improved during the month.

GraphicsMagick did see some improvements, likely due to the switch from GCC8 to GCC9.


There were a few application slowdowns, likely attributed to the compiler upgrade.

Rust performance was flat.


The Hackbench Linux kernel scheduler benchmark was indicating some slight improvements with the newer Linux 5.0.x point releases.

The Perl performance even managed to see some improvements.

It's also looking like Rscript is running slightly faster at least on the systems tested.

The PHP performance does appear to have pulled back slightly on the newer builds of Clear Linux.


Redis was seeing some small improvements.

Rounding out the benchmarks, the SciKit-Learn performance was slightly faster with the newest state of Clear Linux.

Additional data for those interested via our daily, Phoronix Test Suite / Phoromatic powered LinuxBenchmarking.com performance tracker.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Clear Linux Preparing The LLVM 8 Switch, Including For Graphics/Compute Runtimes
Intel's Clear Linux Already Forging Plans To Land GCC 9 & LLVM 8
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
How Clear Linux Optimizes Python For Greater Performance
Clear Linux Outlines How You Can Build Your Own Linux Distro In 10 Minutes
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Fedora 30 Now Available With GNOME 3.32, Flicker-Free Boot, Zchunk Metadata
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2