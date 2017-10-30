Clear Linux Reaches The Amazon EC2 Cloud

Intel's performance-driven Clear Linux operating system is now available via the Amazon AWS marketplace for easily running this distribution in the EC2 cloud.
Clear Linux can now be easily run from the EC2 cloud. including via the free t2.micro tier, and of course the more powerful tiers as well.
Details on setting up Clear Linux for Amazon's cloud can be found via this mailing list post.
Given the dominating performance we tend to see out of our Clear Linux benchmarks on bare metal Intel hardware, I can't wait to fire up some Clear Linux EC2 benchmarks soon to see how it compares to the other options in this biggest public cloud.
