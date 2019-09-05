Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
You may recall that back in July Intel's Clear Linux team was looking for feedback on Linux developer workflows and other developer preferences. This survey wasn't limited to Clear Linux users and the results are now published which provide for some interesting data points.

The Clear Linux team released their survey results on Wednesday that indicate the various developer preferences of those 250+ polled. Most of those polled either identified as a software engineer or software architect. Some highlights include:

- Ubuntu and Arch Linux were the most used distributions of those polled while Clear Linux was used by just 4% of those who took part in this survey.

- Most (59%) had 6+ years experience.

- By far the most used development tool was Visual Studio Code at 37.6%! That was quite surprising to see the Microsoft IDE coming out well ahead of Qt Creator at 8% and others like Intellij, Eclipse, Android Studio, GNOME Builder, and others.

- GCC had about 55% usage compared to Clang at 11%.

- When it came to text editors, Vim led the space at 35% while Sublime came in at 15% and then in third at 12% was Emacs.

- 48.5% of the developers polled used Firefox to Chrome at 30%.

- Python, Shell, and C were the most familiar programming languages while Ruby, Typescript, and Go were the least familiar.

