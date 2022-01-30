Clear Linux Container Performance Continues Showing Sizable Gains
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 30 January 2022 at 04:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
For those interested in using Distrobox to augment your operating system's package selection, not all containers are created equally. Distrobox developer Luca Di Maio recently did some tests for looking at the Linux container performance.

Luca carried out some tests as he became curious about the performance benefits to Intel's Clear Linux if running confined to a container on a conventional Linux distribution. From a Fedora 35 host he compared the performance of using a Clear Linux container in that environment to then running a Fedora 35 container, the same as the host.

Among Luca's findings were "Clear Linux finishes first 90% of the times, the F35 container also is in the range of measurement error with the host, showing that running in Podman is not influential for these benchmarks... In almost all tests Clear Linux shows a mild to significant performance gain (5% up to 15%, except libavif test with 50%+), even without the kernel optimizations/patches that you'd have running a Clear Linux host."

Those interested can find Luca's testing within this forum thread. A few years back I ran similar benchmarks looking at the Docker performance across Linux distributions for those interested. Though it's perhaps a good time to run some fresh Linux container benchmarks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Using Distrobox To Augment The Package Selection On Clear Linux, Other Distributions
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
Intel's Clear Linux To Divest From The Desktop, Focus On Server + Cloud Workloads
Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, VSCode Now Unofficially Available For Clear Linux
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Intel's Clear Linux Has Code In Place To Begin Handling Proprietary Packages Like Chrome & Steam
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11