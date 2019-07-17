Longtime X.Org developer Alan Coopersmith who also maintains the X.Org stack for Oracle's Solaris has been trying to get out some updated X.Org modules with different code-bases having collected enough changes over the years to warrant new versions.
While he has been releasing a number of X.Org module updates recently, he's left out many for varying reasons. Even for these modules accumulating enough changes, among those he has left out for releasing new versions include TWM, XKBCOMP, XKBUTILS, XRandR, Xrestop, XScope, xf86-input-keyboard, and xf86-video-dummy.
There are also many other X.Org modules he's not touching for now since at least in theory they still have maintainers. Those other X.Org modules include xf86-input-joystick, xf86-video-amdgpu, xf86-video-ati, xf86-video-intel, xf86-video-s3, xf86-video-sis, libAppleWM, and others.
There is also a third stack of X.Org modules he isn't working on updates for as they aren't shipped by Solaris and Alan isn't even sure if these modules are still used. Among those modules are MDM, FDCLOCK, Xvidtune, XCB-Demo, xf86-video-armsoc, xf86-video-xgi, libXTrap, xf86-video-nested, and others.
If you have any interest in helping to maintain these many vintage X.Org modules or just to indicate whether you actively use any of these components, see this X.Org mailing list thread.
